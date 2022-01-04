Watercolorist Jackie Maloney to star at this weekend's Sarasota Winter Fine Art Festival

SARASOTA, Fla. — Jackie Maloney loves seafood — either swimming in the ocean or steaming on a plate.

"I grew up on Long Island, so at any moment in time, I was five minutes from the beach," says the talented painter who now resides in Sarasota.

Jackie's whimsical, richly detailed watercolors will be a star attraction at this weekend's Sarasota Winter Fine Art Festival at downtown's JD Hamel Park.

My favorite piece by Jackie is called "Oyster Shucking 101."

Admission is free to the festival. Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

