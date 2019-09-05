Watch: 14-year-old steals unattended car at gas station, leads deputies on a pursuit

A 14-year-old was arrested after reportedly stealing an unattended car from a gas station and leading deputies on a pursuit.

Shortly after 10 p.m. on September 3, a driver pulled up to the gas pump at the Wawa located at 2509 Cortez Road W.

The victim left the keys in the car with the engine running while he entered the store.

When he left the store, he noticed it was being stolen and driven out of the parking lot by someone else, so he reported it stolen at 10:12 p.m.

About 50 minutes later, a deputy notified dispatch that she was behind the stolen car leaving the Holiday Heights neighborhood.

Ground units followed as did an aerial unit.

Once the chopper and K9 units were in place, a traffic stop was initiated at US 301 and 53rd Ave. East.

The driver of the stolen vehicle did not stop. The chopper continued to follow.

THe suspect later parked the car on 21st St. East and ran from the scene.

When he saw responding deputies, he placed his hands in the air and cooperated.

The pursuit lasted 48 seconds with a top speed of 55 mph. before the chopper took over.

The suspect, who was later identified as a 14-year-old, was charged with theft of a motor vehicle, fleeing to elude, and driving without a license.