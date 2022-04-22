Watch
Volunteers to release 120,000 clams into Sarasota Bay to help filter and clean water

Clams filter excess nutrients that contribute to red tide blooms, water clarity, and sea grass growth.
Posted at 7:03 PM, Apr 22, 2022
SARASOTA, Fla. — Sarasota Bay Watch volunteers are working hard to clean and sort 120,000 clams that will be released into Sarasota Bay waters on Saturday.

The clams are farmed locally in Tampa Bay. Each clam can filter up to 20 gallons of water a day, helping water clarity and cleaning out harmful nutrients that contribute to red tide.

"They take in nitrogen and phosphorus. And you know we have a lot of people and there have been sewage spills and we’ve got a lot of fertilizer, and they take those elements in and shoot out clean water," Ronda Ryan of Sarasota Bay Watch said.

Sarasota Bay Watch has a goal of releasing one million clams into the bay in 2022, but they need help from volunteers on weekends to do it. If you're interested in volunteering visit their website at Sarasota Bay Watch to learn how to help.

