Volunteers spend Thanksgiving feeding hundreds of homeless and people in need

BRADENTON, Fla. — While many are spending Thanksgiving at home with their families, some don’t have a home or family to spend it with. But thanks to donations and volunteers, people who are homeless and in need are getting a warm Thanksgiving meal.

Through donations and volunteers, the Salvation Army in Bradenton was able to feed 500 people a warm Thanksgiving meal and give away blankets to each of them.

WFTS

"These people are grateful for just the small things so, we have something to learn from them," said Laura Kommick who volunteered to serve the meals.

Nancy Russell is staying at the Salvation Army in Bradenton after losing her home, and she said she's thankful for the warm meal and the generosity of strangers.

"Everyone here is so kind and generous. If you can live your life to give and be thankful for what you get. That means everything," said Russell.