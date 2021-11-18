Volunteers needed to work 2022 Skyway 10k race

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – The 5th Annual Skyway 10K is seeking volunteers to help facilitate their annual bridge race scheduled to take place in person March 6, 2022, to benefit the Armed Forces Families Foundation (AFFF).

For the first time in the event’s history, the first 500 volunteers will be granted priority registration for the following year’s race, allowing them to bypass the registration lottery system for the next Skyway 10K scheduled for 2023.

“This race would not be possible without the time and resources generously given by our Skyway 10K volunteers,” said Nick Peters, founder of the Armed Forces Families Foundation. “We wanted to show our appreciation for our race volunteers by providing them with the opportunity to participate in the 2023 Skyway 10K. They’re the driving force behind the event’s success, so we want to ensure they’re can join in the event firsthand.”

Volunteers of the 2022 race must complete their designated shifts before being granted priority registration for the 2023 Skyway 10K.

Each volunteer of the 2022 Skyway 10K will be presented with a new, commemorative collector’s pin designed for the upcoming event, as well as volunteer t-shirts, according to race staff.

To date, more than $1.8 million has been raised for AFFF through their signature Skyway 10K events, according to AFFF.