VIDEO: Dolphins tag along with Sarasota Marine Patrol boat

Posted at 1:44 PM, Apr 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-19 13:55:42-04

SARASOTA, Fla. — Sarasota Police Marine Patrol had some extra guests tagging along as they patrolled the waters last weekend.

In video posted Tuesday, multiple dolphins can be seen swimming in the wake of the Marine Patrol boat. The Dolphins weren't camera shy and repeatedly jumped out of the water as the officers captured the video Sunday.

Officers said the video was captured near North Lido while they were coming into New Pass on Sunday.

