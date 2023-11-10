Venice hosts 'the Ryder Cup of Croquet' at the Sarasota County Croquet Club

VENICE, Fla. — This weekend, the Sarasota County Croquet Club in Venice will host the prestigious Solomon Trophy, the ultimate international croquet competition.

Spectators are welcome, and admission is free.

Considered "the Ryder Cup of Croquet," the battle will pit a U.S. team versus one from the U.K. Matthew Essick, the No. 1 ranked player in North America, will be the top representative for the U.S.

"I think it's huge that Sarasota County gets to host something of this caliber," said Essick.

This version of croquet is much more complex than the version played at family barbecues. Yes, there are balls and mallets and wickets, but chess-like strategy and angles also come into play.

