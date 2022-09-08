Venice fishing tournament shines a light on athletes with special needs

VENICE, Fla. — For Cody Karman it's an exciting day.

"We’re going fishing," said Karman.

Karman, along with 25 special needs athletes from The Haven in Sarasota, got to spend a day on the water during the Venice Shark’s Tooth Fishing Tournament.

Paul Joyce with the Venice Police Department Marine Unit has been organizing the annual event for 20 years.

"Getting these athletes out here on the water to be able to go fishing and seeing that big smile on their face, that’s what we’re doing it for," said Joyce.

Joyce said it's all made possible by sponsors, law enforcement agencies across the community, and charter boat captains who volunteer their time and boats to take each athlete fishing in the gulf and intercoastal waters around Venice.

"It's fun for us," said Karman.