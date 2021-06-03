Venice couple charged with child neglect after baby overdoses on cocaine, deputies say

VENICE, Fla. — A Venice couple was charged with child neglect after a 21-month-old child consumed cocaine in their care, the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office said.

The sheriff's office said deputies were initially called on Jan. 8, 2021, to a Venice home in reference to an unconscious child who was not breathing.

When first responders arrived, Kaitlyn Van Dorn said while on a walk, the child picked up an unknown object from the ground and put it in his mouth. The child then began stumbling and became limp before losing consciousness, officials said.

Paramedics gave the child three doses of Naloxone, which helped the child regain consciousness and become alert.

When deputies investigated the home, they found a bucket with a silver spoon and tissue. Officials said both items were consistent with the ingestion of narcotics.

After several months into the investigation, detectives confirmed the child overdosed on cocaine.

The child has not been in the care of either defendant since January. Warrants were also issued for Van Dorn and her partner, Blake Pavey.

Both were taken into custody and were charged with child neglect.