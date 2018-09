VENICE, Fla. — The Venice City Council will vote on an ordinance to ban nitrogen and phosphorous fertilizers. Some residents believe the chemicals get into the gulf and feed the red tide.

“I keep hearing the same thing from the scientists, it would be a good idea not to dump nutrients into the water,” said fisherman Rob Merlino.

Venice currently has a partial year ban on fertilizers, but this proposed ban would be year round.

"I'd rather have a brown lawn and blue water than a green lawn and brown water,” said Merlino.

The Venice City Council will vote on the topic during its next meeting on Tuesday.

