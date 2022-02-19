Vehicle, suspect sought after fatal hit-and-run in Manatee County

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly hit-and-run that happened Friday night in Manatee County.

According to a press release, an unknown person driving an unknown vehicle hit and killed a 65-year-old man on a bike just before 8:30 p.m. It happened at the intersection of University Parkway and Tuttle Avenue.

FHP said the suspect was driving west in the center lane of University Parkway while the victim was traveling south from the north shoulder, crossing the lanes of University Parkway, when the crash happened.

Troops said the front of the vehicle hit the victim, who was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver then left the scene.

FHP said the make, model and color of the vehicle is unknown at this time. Troopers are asking anyone with information to contact FHP or Crimestoppers at 1-866-634-8477.