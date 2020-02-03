USF student with cerebral palsy inspires others through his inspirational quotes, determination

TAMPA, Fla. — A USF student living with cerebral palsy is inspiring people through his words and determination.

Seth Morano started coming to the Embracing Our Differences Art Exhibit at The Sarasota Bayfront back when he was in elementary school. He never imagined one day it would be his name on display for everyone to see.

HILLSBOROUGH NEWS | The latest headlines from Hillsborough County

“Oh, my goodness, people actually appreciate my work, it feels like I was a celebrity,” said Morano. “Foreigners are simply new neighbors.”

Out of thousands of art and quote submissions, from more than 100 countries, 50 of them are chosen to be made into giant billboards. This was the third straight year one of Seth’s quotes has been chosen.

In fact, he’s got two of them on display.

One of them is, “Your track in life should not be determined by what side of the tracks you come from."

“All of this is just unbelievable, I’ve worked hard on this,” said Morano. “I’m trying to get the word out there that people with disabilities can achieve, I can achieve, even if I’m in a wheelchair."

Morano had no idea what picture his quote would be next to, but he said that’s half the fun.

He said all his quotes touch on two main themes, one that he holds dear to his heart, and that’s diversity and inclusion.

