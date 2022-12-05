Watch Now
U.S. Attorney says man rode bicycle for 3 hours to meet child for sex

Posted at 4:43 PM, Dec 05, 2022
NORTH PORT, Fla. — A Punta Gorda man who allegedly rode his bicycle to North Port to have sex with a minor now faces federal charges.

According to U.S. Attorney Roger B. Handberg, the case started in August 2022 when Dylan Joseph Thibodeau, 23, of Punta Gorda, began texting with an individual he believed to be a 14-year-old. The "teen" was actually an undercover officer who texted with Thibodeau for three and a half months.

The criminal complaint against Thibodeau said he made plans to have sex with the child and impregnate her before her she turned 18. Authorities said Thibodeau also allegedly asked for nude photos of the child and sent sexually explicit photos of himself.

The U.S. Attorney's office said on December 3, Thibodeau rode his bicycle from Punta Gorda to North Port to meet the 14-year-old. Thibodeau was arrested when he got to the meeting.

Thibodeau faces a minimum mandatory penalty of 10 years to life in federal prison if convicted.

