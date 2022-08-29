Trained service dogs find new jobs with Florida Fish and Wildlife

PALMETTO, Fla. — A local guide dog organization isn’t only helping people who are visually impaired but dogs that don’t graduate as guide dogs are helping serve the public.

Havoc is a yellow lab who was training to be a guide dog at Southeastern Guide Dogs in Palmetto but those dogs need to be calm and mellow, and Havoc's energy and nose led him on a different path.

"For us, we like that high drive, we strongly encourage it," said Malakai Wilkins, an officer with Florida Fish and Wildlife.

Havoc and Jennifer, both yellow labs, revisited the Southeastern Guide Dog campus on Monday to show off their great sniffing skills that got them jobs at Florida Fish and Wildlife.

"It’s phenomenal, you take a dog that maybe felt like it didn’t have a purpose in this realm and you build that bond and train it to do what you want it to do," said Wilkins.

Now they're learning to do things like track missing people and sniff out poachers.

Sam Doyle is the public services coordinator at Southeastern Guide Dogs. She helps place dogs that don’t go on to be guide dogs.

"I’m excited to see the dogs I’ve built the bond with go onto their handlers and really enjoy the career that they end up doing," said Doyle.

And although Havoc is happy in his new role, he immediately found the volunteer who raised him as a puppy and gave her lots of thankful kisses.

"Really no matter where they go, we’re just happy to see them excel," said Doyle.