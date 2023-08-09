Watch Now
NewsSarasota, Manatee County

Actions

Traffic homicide investigation on Palma Sola Causeway

image (4).png
Bradenton Police Department
image (4).png
Posted at 8:32 PM, Aug 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-08 20:38:45-04

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — The Bradenton Police Department (BPD) is investigating a hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian.

BPD said the crash was reported after 5 p.m. in the 8400 block of Manatee Avenue W., near Palma Sola Causeway Park.

Police said the driver of the vehicle fled on foot.

The pedestrian is in serious condition at this time and is currently receiving treatment, police said.

Officials are asking drivers to avoid the area because Traffic Homicide investigators may need to close the Palma Sola Causeway briefly to document the scene.

This is an ongoing investigation. Check back for further details.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

ABC Action News Plus 1280x720.png

Watch FREE, Live Streaming of Local News & Weather 24/7.