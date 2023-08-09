Traffic homicide investigation on Palma Sola Causeway

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — The Bradenton Police Department (BPD) is investigating a hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian.

BPD said the crash was reported after 5 p.m. in the 8400 block of Manatee Avenue W., near Palma Sola Causeway Park.

Police said the driver of the vehicle fled on foot.

The pedestrian is in serious condition at this time and is currently receiving treatment, police said.

Officials are asking drivers to avoid the area because Traffic Homicide investigators may need to close the Palma Sola Causeway briefly to document the scene.

This is an ongoing investigation. Check back for further details.