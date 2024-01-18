The Mixon Swirl food truck carries on tasty tradition of famous Bradenton farm

BRADENTON, Fla. — For 84 years, Mixon Fruit Farms in Bradenton has been a tasty part of people's lives, locals and tourists alike.

The kettle corn and candied nuts, the Cuban and deli sandwiches. And most beloved of all, the orange swirl soft-serve ice cream with that iconic Florida flavor that delighted generations.

Last year, the famous roadside attraction closed its visitors center, falling into a state of flux and imminent sale.

But owners Janet and Dean Mixon love their customers—and that love is definitely mutual.

So they're keeping delicious traditions rolling... literally.

The Mixon Swirl is an absolutely charming food truck that sells all of the farm's favorites, including that namesake frozen treat,

"The food truck is our way to stay in touch with people," Janet said. "It's a way to continue the 84 years."

Janet said the Mixon Swirl, run by employees who became like family at the farm, will hit the road a few times a week all over Tampa Bay. If you're hosting an event and need a food truck, she said to give them a call.

To find out where the Mixon Swirl will be next, go here.