Teen fatally shot in Sarasota, second victim hospitalized

SARASOTA, Fla. — A 17-year-old male was fatally shot in Sarasota early Sunday morning, according to authorities.

Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office’s officials said the shooting occurred at Twin Lakes Park, 6700 Clark Road, Sarasota at approximately 1:12 am, Sunday morning.

A second victim was taken to a local hospital and was still being treated for his injuries.

The agency’s Criminal Investigation Section (CIS) is continuing its investigation into this incident.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the CIS at 941-861-4900 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers by calling 941-366-TIPS (8477).

.