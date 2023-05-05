"Team One Mile" travels across Florida, bringing awareness to hurricane relief efforts

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — Dozens of cyclists are biking across Florida for the 2023 Recon Ride.

The non-profit organization Team One Mile is biking from Key West to Jacksonville. The group made several stops along the way. The team comprises professional athletes, service members, and veterans.

On Wednesday, cyclists ended their bike ride at the VFW in Bradenton.

"I put these teams together specifically like that so that we can kind of bridge the gap between the civilian community and the veteran community," said Mike Campbell, Founder and President of Team One Mile.

Team One Mile is biking more than 700 miles in six days to bring attention to the hurricane relief efforts still happening across the state. Hurricane Ian hit Florida in September of 2023, and communities are still trying to rebuild.

"When we came to Florida, we could leave behind emergency kits at all the locations we're stopping at. We're also selecting hometown heroes that we can help with some financial donations to help get them by," said Campbell.

Dani Aravich is a two-time Paralympian. She was born without her left hand and forearm. She is part of Team One Mile.

"I'm so impressed by everyone in this group like everyone comes from very different backgrounds, very different sports, and they're all killer cyclists," said Dani Aravich.

Team One Mile wants to find Florida veterans and first responders who have given so much trying to rebuild their communities.

"We're trying to come to these communities and say hey, we are here, and hopefully we can capture some attention," said Campbell.

The group also made stops in Homestead, Cooper City, and Orlando. The ride ends on May 6 at the Wounded Warriors Headquarters in Jacksonville, Florida.

To learn more about Team One Mile, Click Here.