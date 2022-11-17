Tampa Bay area police officers using Jiu-Jitsu

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla — Sarasota police officers are adding another tool to their toolbelt and training in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu.

Officer Michael Dreznin is one of two officers who've spent the last two years working to start up a jiu-jitsu training program for the department.

"One of the hardest things there is to do is to take somebody into custody. The benefit is on their side," he said.

K-9 handler Jacob Nelson is the other officer who helped spearhead this effort.

"It's very humbling; it will test you," he said.

The pair say the goal is to give officers another way to protect themselves while taking someone into custody...

"That's really what it is is that ground control, being able to control somebody," said Nelson.

"So it's about control rather than any forms of striking or brute force in that regard. It's a technique-based martial art," said Dreznin.

Since the program officially launched in September—in partnership with the Sarasota Police Foundation—they've seen about 30 officers sign up.

And they'd like to see more join, for the self-defense aspect but also for the added benefit of community engagement.

"We get to build these relationships with these other people that their only experience with the police may have been bad. Now they're wrestling with the police," said Nelson.