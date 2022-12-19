Tampa Bay area man gets the ultimate gift of life just in time for Christmas

PALMETTO, Fla. — Christmas came early for a Tampa Bay area family after a man found the kidney donor match he’d been patiently waiting for.

For two and a half years, James Emanuel had been living with end-stage renal failure and on dialysis.

“From there, I was going to treatment three times a week and was offered to get on the kidney transplant list because I was a prime candidate, did everything they asked me to do,” said James, who lives in Palmetto. “Got on the list and just waited.”

While they waited, life continued. In early December, they had their family Disney trip.

“Went to Hollywood Studios for a couple hours, went back to the hotel, and then settled in, and then we get the phone call,” said James.

At 4:00 am, they got the long-awaited phone call that they had a kidney donor match.

“The phone was next to me, and I heard it vibrate. I didn’t answer it,” said Heather Emanuel, James’ wife. “I answered it on the second time, and as soon as he said it was Tampa General Hospital, I knew why he was calling.”

“He said we have a match for you,” said James.

The family said they quickly packed up and made their way to Tampa General Hospital, where he had his transplant surgery the same day.

“One of the best Christmas presents I could ask for,” said James.

Heather posted their story in a Facebook group, where it’s since gone viral with 11,000 reactions and 1,000 comments.

Emanuel Family

“All I gotta say is just wait for the phone call,” said James. “It is worth it, and it will happen.”