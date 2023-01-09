Suspect told detectives broken cellphone led to attempted murder in Bradenton

BRADENTON, Fla. — Manatee County Sheriff's detectives said an attempted murder charge has been filed after a dispute over a broken cellphone saw one person use a hatchet.

According to the Manatee County Sheriff's Office, detectives have been investigating the incident since Dec. 30. That's when detectives said Jaquan Marquis Sykes, 32, was fighting with another man from Bradenton and struck him with a blunt object and a hatchet while threatening him that Friday afternoon.

The victim was taken to Blake Hospital with serious injuries to his arms, torso, and head but is expected to recover.

Detectives stated that Sykes was looked at as a suspect shortly after the incident, but he eluded deputies until his vehicle was seen on 1st Street West on Jan. 7 around 8:20 p.m.

Deputies then conducted a traffic stop and arrested Sykes for attempted murder. Officials said Sykes, who is known as "Quan," told detectives he was upset about a broken cellphone and personal property he claimed had been stolen from him.

This is an ongoing investigation, and this story will be updated when more information is available.