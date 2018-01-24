Suspect dies after deputy-involved shooting in Bradenton

BRADENTON, Fla. — Manatee County deputies are investigating a deputy-involved shooting in Bradenton.

According to the sheriff's office, around 9:20 p.m., deputies responded to a domestic disturbance between a male and a female at a gas station in the 3000 block of Cortez Road W. in Bradenton.

When deputies arrived, the male suspect fled the scene in a vehicle. A short time later the suspect vehicle pulled into a residence in the 6300 block of 6th Street W. Deputies say that the suspect got out of the vehicle and ran behind a nearby residence. Deputies chased after him on foot.

According to witnesses, the suspect was yelling that he had a gun and was seen reaching into his pocket. At that time, a deputy shot the suspect.

The suspect was taken to Sarasota Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

The name of the suspect has not been released at this time.

The deputy will be on routine administrative leave as the investigation continues.

No additional information has been provided at this time.