Suspect arrested in Sarasota 'suspicious death' case

SARASOTA, Fla. — A suspect was arrested on Monday, one week after officials opened a homicide investigation in Sarasota.

The Sarasota Police Department said they arrested Eugenia Bright, 43, in connection with a suspicious death on Mecca Drive.

Police stated that they received a call on Nov. 21 from someone who was concerned for Bright and said that she did not show up for work.

They said they arrived at the scene just before 11 a.m. to perform a welfare check, where they found Bright on the floor and in and out of consciousness. They then spotted blood on both the floor and door shortly before finding a 53-year-old man dead on the floor.

Officers said they also found a large knife and handwritten note of funeral requests.

Bright was taken to Sarasota Memorial Hospital.

After detectives conducted an investigation, they charged Bright with second-degree murder, and she was moved to Sarasota County Jail. She is being held without bond.

The victim's name is being withheld due to Marsy's Law.