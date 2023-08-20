Suspect arrested in Plant City homicide that left 1 man dead

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — The Manatee County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) said the suspect in a homicide in Plant City on Saturday night was arrested in Manatee County early Sunday morning.

Faustino Antunez, 48, was arrested by MCSO after he was involved in a traffic crash and was suspected of driving under the influence. He also provided a false name to deputies.

Antunez is in Manatee County Jail and has been charged in Hillsborough County with one count of second-degree murder and attempted first-degree premeditated murder and three counts of aggravated assault with intent to commit a felony with a weapon.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) said the shooting happened at a birthday party on Branch Forbes Road in Plant City. Ten people were at the party when the shooting occurred.

One man in his 40s died, and a second man was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

