Suspect arrested after woman found shot in head and neck multiple times, police say

NORTH PORT, Fla. — A man was arrested for homicide after a woman was found dead inside her home Monday afternoon.

The North Port Police Department said they received a call from Darryl Dye, 62, for service to a home on Kilepa Court around 4 p.m. When officers arrived, they found a 57-year-old woman who had been shot in the head and neck multiple times.

Police said Dye made statements during initial contact that raised concerns, and, coupled with evidence found at the home, he has been arrested for homicide. They added that Dye had recently moved into the home where the victim lived.

Dye was taken to Sarasota County Jail and is being held with no bond. Police said the victim's identity is being withheld due to Marsy's Law.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is available.