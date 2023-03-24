Suspect arrested after man found dead at homeless camp in Palmetto

PALMETTO, Fla. — A suspect was arrested after a man was found dead at a homeless camp near U.S. 301 North in Palmetto on March 14.

Palmetto Police arrived at the camp on the eastern outskirts of the city after receiving reports of a "deceased person."

The 34-year-old victim, Kiefer Coxwell Jr., was reportedly found by an acquaintance and appeared to have been shot multiple times.

An investigation revealed that Coxwell Jr. had died the night before on March 13. Police said that the investigation culminated in the arrest of Eric Lee Pompey Jr., 27, an acquaintance of Coxwell Jr.

Pompey was charged with second-degree homicide and booked into the Manatee County Jail with no bond. There were no details provided on Pompey's motive or arrest.

Police added that although they believe Pompey acted alone, the investigation is still ongoing, and those with information should contact the Palmetto Police at 941-303-0873.