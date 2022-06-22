Watch
Suncoast Blood in 'urgent' need of O+ and O- blood

Eugene Perry
Posted at 11:34 AM, Jun 22, 2022
Suncoast Blood Centers said it's in urgent need of O+ and O- blood.

The nonprofit said its reserves are dangerously low.

Click here or call 1-866-97-BLOOD to book an appointment to donate.

Suncoast has five different locations in Bradenton, Lakeland Ranch, Sarasota, Venice and Port Charlotte.

