Suncoast Blood in 'urgent' need of O+ and O- blood

Suncoast Blood Centers said it's in urgent need of O+ and O- blood.
The nonprofit said its reserves are dangerously low.
Click here or call 1-866-97-BLOOD to book an appointment to donate.
Suncoast has five different locations in Bradenton, Lakeland Ranch, Sarasota, Venice and Port Charlotte.
URGENT NEED FOR O+ & O- BLOOD! Our reserves are dangerously low! This is what's in our refrigerated unit. Can you spare 30-mins to donate blood today? Call 1-866-97-BLOOD. pic.twitter.com/fB1V7kXUfv— SunCoastBloodFL (@suncoastbloodfl) June 22, 2022