Students in Sarasota learn the fundamentals of financial literacy through summer program

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — Students in Sarasota are getting a hands-on experience this summer, learning the importance of managing money and their finances.

"A lot of kids my age don't really know the financial knowledge that you need for the world,” said student Porter Crockett.

In a partnership with Achieva Credit Union-Bee Ridge Branch, a handful of students from Riverview High School in Sarasota participate in a summer program to become certified financial counselors.

"I see a lot of people here going in and out, and they don't really know what they're doing, and they're a lot older, and if we can eliminate that problem at a young age, the economy and everyone's financial knowledge as a whole will be better,” said student Ellee Liang.

The students are learning how to do things like open accounts, do wires and electronic transfers, and help people when they have fraud.

They’re also taught, financial literacy classes.

"They are, in turn, going to teach financial literacy to their other students next year,” said Bill Karins, the Branch Development Manager at Achieva Credit Union-Bee Ridge Branch.

Karins said teaching students how to be responsible with their money and manage their bank accounts is a big step towards getting them ready for their next chapter.

"Credit is one of the most important things they're ever going to have in their life, and they need to take care of it. They need to learn how it works. I see too many adults that have no concept,” said Karins. “Even if they know I have a basic understanding of credit, they don’t really know how it works.”

The students in the program recognized the importance of learning about their finances at a young age to better set themselves up for their future.

"At my age, you don't have as many responsibilities. You don't have bills and that kind of stuff yet, so when you get to the age to where you have those kinds of things, you're ready for it,” said Crockett.