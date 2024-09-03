State and local officials issue warning after sewage spill in Manatee River

MANATEE COUNTY, FLA — According to The Suncoast Water Keeper, Tropical Storm Debby and rain seem to have caused partially treated and untreated sewage to spill into the manatee river.

Justin Bloom with Suncoast Water Keeper said about 50 million gallons of sewage has leaked into the river since Debby.

The issue is impacting Bradenton and Palmetto.

“I’m Mad. I’m angry,” Brit Fell said. “It’s inexcusable.”

Fell lives on the river. He and his neighbors are dealing with the impact right now.

“This river is the life of both cities,” he said. “Without this river we’d be nothing”

Bloom, along with several other environmental experts, says Tropical Storm Debby is a factor in the sewage spill, but not the only factor.

“The one thing about Bradenton, they have defects throughout their system. The Suncoast water Keeper, and other organizations filed lawsuits forcing them to address those defects,” he said. “but it’s taking a long time to do that, and it’s very expensive. The city is making progress but they’ve been overwhelmed.”

Bloom said of Palmetto, " We don’t exactly know, but it could be connected to Debby also.”

The Florida Department of Environmental Protection might investigate and determine why the city allegedly failed to do the required reporting.

“It could potentially lead to fines,” Bloom said. “But I think we need to investigate and find out what’s going on in palmetto.”

Officials and experts recommend against fishing and swimming in the Manatee River right now.

“When we have a release like that it’s important not to have any contact with the rivers,” said Florida Gulf Coast University professor and chair in the department of water school, Don Duke.

“We. Always recommend people taking precautions and just stay out of the river for a while.”

We contacted the DEP and officials at the Palmetto and Bradenton water treatment facilities but have not heard back. When we do, we will update the story.