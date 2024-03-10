Sperm whale beached off the coast of Venice

VENICE, Fla. — A sperm whale beached itself off the coast of Venice on Sunday, leaving local authorities trying to assess the whale and next steps.

The Venice Police Department and Sarasota County Sheriff's Office units were assisting Mote Marine Laboratory staff with the beached whale about 50 yards out from Service Club Park, off the coast of Venice.

The whale was identified as a sperm whale and is currently alive. It was located on a sandbar and was estimated to be about 70 feet long.

Police have closed the entrance to Service Club Park while Mote Marine and Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission work to assess the whale’s situation.

Authorities asked people to avoid the area to allow Mote staff to conduct their assessments.



