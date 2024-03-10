Watch Now
Sperm whale beached off the coast of Venice

A roughly 70-foot whale beached itself off the coast of Venice, Florida on March 10, 2024. Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission officers and more law enforcement were on the scene trying to determine the best way to help the whale.
Posted at 12:18 PM, Mar 10, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-10 12:24:46-04

VENICE, Fla. — A sperm whale beached itself off the coast of Venice on Sunday, leaving local authorities trying to assess the whale and next steps.

The Venice Police Department and Sarasota County Sheriff's Office units were assisting Mote Marine Laboratory staff with the beached whale about 50 yards out from Service Club Park, off the coast of Venice.

The whale was identified as a sperm whale and is currently alive. It was located on a sandbar and was estimated to be about 70 feet long.

Police have closed the entrance to Service Club Park while Mote Marine and Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission work to assess the whale’s situation.

Authorities asked people to avoid the area to allow Mote staff to conduct their assessments.

