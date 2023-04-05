Southeastern Guide Dogs offer free dogs to Gold Star families

PALMETTO, Fla. (WFTS) — Emily Hoey never imagined she would become a Gold Star spouse.

Hoey's husband, John, was killed while serving in Afghanistan almost 14 years ago. Their daughter, Isabella, was only a year old.

"It's definitely been a journey losing John. So when Isabella was so young, you know she didn't have any memories of her own. I feel really fortunate that I was able to capture a lot of special moments between John and Isabella with my camera, and I think it's through those pictures that I've been able to create sort of the memories for Isabella, because it's those pictures that you tell stories," she said.

A pivotal part of handling their grief comes from community support.

"I'm still so warmed at the heart, and you know I get goosebumps even just now talking about it because it's when we stop saying their names and helping one another that then their memory has been forgotten," she said.

While her husband, John, is irreplaceable, the newest family member, Elle, is filling a void.

"We couldn't be happier to have been given the beautiful Elle. She's such a soulful dog, and she just makes our family feel complete again."

While Southeastern Guide Dogs primarily focuses on seeing eye dogs and service dogs, they also provide free dogs to Gold Star families. It's a lesser-known program for the organization, but one that's filling a critical need, they say.

Hoey said the companionship Elle gives them, even on the toughest days, is the greatest gift.

"It's truly heartfelt, and I feel so much gratitude for them, taking the time and creating this program to help other families and other gold stars that are also, you know, feeling their loss every day," she said.

If you're a God Star family or looking for a service dog, you can get involved with Southeastern Guide Dogs here.