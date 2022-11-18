Something for everyone at the Village of the Arts

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — In Bradenton, there’s a special neighborhood where almost every house, sidewalk and picket fence is a blank canvas waiting to be explored. It’s a place where dozens of artists live and work in harmony. They call it the Village of the Arts.

“Artist by artist, house by house, creating galleries and studios and fixing up derelict housing for the last 22 years,” said artist Mary Fragapane.

When Fragapane walks her neighborhood, she can’t help but feel inspired. She owns one of about 300 early 20th-century bungalows that make up the Village of the Arts.

“And I always say if you have a spirit of adventure, you can always find a great day in this neighborhood,” said Fragapane.

Like many of the artists in the village, Mary’s home is also her studio and gallery.

Just taking a walk to see your neighbor, you never know what new creation may have popped up overnight.

“If someone needs something, if you need some metal work, some framing, you need someone who does murals, anything like that, it’s all around us here,” said Mark Gagnon, who owns Monarch Gallery with his wife, Monica.

Individually they are just another gallery, but collectively as a village; they’re a cultural movement.

“When people do find out about it, even though it’s been here a long time, it really translates to a hidden gem; it really is a cool part of the city,” said Gagnon.

It seems like every artist offers something a little different.

“My favorite thing is that we are a community and we stick together, we work together, everyone wants to see everyone grow and blossom and just excel,” said Dawn Collins, owner of The Village Mystic.

Even the restaurants are all in. No matter what direction you turn, you are going to see something unique.

“We get a lot of people all over the country, even all over the world, that come through and are just so surprised about the colorfulness and diversity,” said Monica Gagnon.

Every artist has the freedom and responsibility to continue to make this village grow.

“I like happy, joy, the inter-child in me comes out,” said Jeannie Vazquez, owner of Saw Blossom.

The Village of the Arts is located right by Lecom Park, from 9th Ave West to 17th Ave. West and from 9th Street West to 14th Street West. They are holding a Shop Small Saturday Scavenger Hunt event on November 26 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.