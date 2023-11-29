Watch Now
Smoke shop employees held at gunpoint during robbery in Manatee County

Police are still searching for suspects
Posted at 2:27 PM, Nov 29, 2023
BRADENTON, Fla. — Employees were held at gunpoint during a robbery at a smoke shop in Manatee County on Wednesday.

The Bradenton Police Department said around 10 a.m., one suspect acted as a lookout while the other pointed a gun at employees at Wild Smoke Shop on 5254 State Road 64 East.

The armed suspect was described by police as a Black man, around 5'9" and 165 pounds. He was seen wearing black cargo pants, a black jacket and tan work boots. Police described the second suspect as a Black man wearing blue jeans, a camouflage hoodie, and black sneakers.

Both suspects wore black face masks and gray gloves.

Those with information should contact Detective Bill Mulligan at 941-932-9300 or william.mulligan@bradentonpd.com. If you wish to remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward of up to $3,000, call Crime Stoppers at 866-634-8477 (TIPS) or submit a tip at manateecrimestoppers.com.

