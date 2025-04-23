Small plane crash causes brush fire in Manatee County

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — The Manatee County Sheriff's Office is investigating a small plane crash at Myakka Head Airport on Wednesday morning.

Around 10 a.m., on April 23, deputies said a single-engine plane began to pull to the left during takeoff, crashing into nearby trees.

Officials said the three people onboard the plane were able to exit the plane unharmed. One person sustained minor scrapes while navigating through the bushes, but no injuries required emergency medical attention.

MCSO said the plane crash caused a brush fire that has since been brought under control.

The FAA has been notified to investigate the crash.