NewsSarasota, Manatee County

Small helicopter goes down in Sarasota County; no injuries

Sarasota County Sheriff's Office
Posted at 5:15 PM, Oct 27, 2022
SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to reports that a small helicopter went down helicopter crash in the county Thursday afternoon.

The sheriff's office said the aircraft that went down was a "small Robinson helicopter." The incident happened off State Road 72 in Sarasota County.

According to the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office, both occupants of the chopper were okay and "did not sustain injuries" when it went down.

The FAA will lead the investigation into the chopper going down.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as new information becomes available.

