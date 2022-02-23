Siesta Beach ranked 2nd in U.S., 14th in the world by TripAdvisor

Tripadvisor has ranked Siesta Beach as the second-best beach in the United States in its annual Travelers' Choice® Awards for 2022, the Best of the Best Beaches.

"We know a perfect day at the beach looks different from one person to the next. Some love classic soft white sand and sunbathing, while others love exploring rocky coves. This list has something for everyone, because it was determined by the millions of different travelers all over the world reviewing their favorite beaches on Tripadvisor throughout 2021. Although last year was still far from 'normal,' these are the beaches travelers visited and loved more than any others," said Christine Maguire, VP, Global Media Business at Tripadvisor. "Whether you're looking for a trip where you can continue to social distance outdoors, or are comfortable heading to spring break, beaches are the perfect place to be in 2022, and the Travelers' Choice Awards can guide you to the best ones for you."

The number one beach on the planet determined by travelers this year is Grace Bay Beach in Turks and Caicos. Here in the U.S., travelers have crowned a brand-new winner for 2022: Hapuna Beach State Recreation Area in Hawaii.

Ranking at No. 17 in the US last year, Siesta Beach did not rank on the world list in 2021. Travelers have been raving about the white powder sand in Tripadvisor reviews, calling it a “great beach for people watching, sunsets, breakfast/morning walk on the beach and finding sand dollars."

Nine Florida beaches ranked in total this year, more than any other state: