Sheriff's office searching for missing 11-year-old girl last seen in Bradenton

BRADENTON, Fla. — The Manatee County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help looking for a missing 11-year-old girl.

The sheriff's office said they are looking for Shayla Pfolsgrof, 11. She was last seen on Sunday, May 9 at Astro Skate in Bradenton, located at 3611 1st Street West, Bradenton, with friends around 8:30 p.m.

Shayla is described as 4'8, weighs around 80 pounds, has blonde hair and green eyes. She was last seen wearing a light-colored pair of blue jeans, Nike slides and a black Jordan shirt with a pink logo.

Detectives say she may still be in the area around the 3000 block of 1st Street West.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at (941) 747-3011

