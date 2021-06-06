Sheriff's office investigating shooting near the University Town Center in Sarasota

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting Saturday night.

The sheriff's office said they received multiple 911 calls around 7:30 p.m. regarding a possible active shooter situation.

According to a witness, at least two vehicles were seen shooting at each other in front of several businesses in the University Town Center area.

There were no reports of any injuries and no reports of any property damage, deputies said.

Based on preliminary information, at least two sedans were involved in the incident and headed northbound on Cattlemen Road toward University Parkway.

This is an active and ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information related to this incident or the involved vehicles is urged to dial the sheriff’s office non-emergency line at 941.316.1201.