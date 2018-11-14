Sheriff's Office K9 bites teacher in drop-off lane at school

WFTS Webteam
12:02 PM, Nov 14, 2018
A Manatee County Sheriff's Office K9 bit a teacher while a deputy was dropping off his son at Imagine Charter School.

The teacher opened the rear side door of the MCSO marked K9 vehicle. That's when the K9 exited and bit the teacher causing two minor punctures to his abdomen.

The deputy said the teacher accidentally released the dog before either realized what was happening.

The teacher was taken to Manatee Memorial Hospital as a precaution, but the injuries were not considered serious.

The incident is being investigated.

