Several beaches in Sarasota County reopening after Milton

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — After being hard hit by Hurricanes Helene and Milton, Sarasota County is getting ready to welcome visitors back to some of its beaches.

Back-to-back hurricanes were nothing short of a nightmare for some neighbors and businesses on Siesta Key. Lee Jennings, the operations manager at Siesta Key Beach Resort and Suites and the Big Tiki Lounge, described the impacts Helene had on the businesses.

"The surge got into the rooms all on our first floor,” Jennings said. “We've got some units on the second floor that didn't get touched, but a foot and a half got in some of the first units, and then a little less than a foot in most of them."

Weeks later, while the resort is still closed, the Big Tiki Lounge will have its grand opening on Saturday, Oct. 26.

"We'd be so happy to see just a little bit of normalcy again,” Jennings said.

It’s well-timed because several beaches in Sarasota County are reopening after the storm, too.

On the same day of Big Tiki Lounge's grand opening, visitors will be welcomed back to Siesta Beach, Nokomis Beach, North and South Brohard and Maxine Barritt Park on Venice Island.

"In this particular case, when we say we are reopening or we are reactivating, it means the amenities,” said Nicole Rissler, the parks and recreation and natural resources director for Sarasota County. “You'll see lifeguard stands are being moved back into their positions. Our concessionaire will open and lifeguards will be back in their iconic stands."

The county will also reopen some boat ramps, including Nokomis Beach, Manasota Beach and Blackburn Point.

Leaders and people who live in the area recognized how important the beaches are to the local economy, including Dee Wilson who lives part-time in Osprey.

“We've been trying to be out there at the local restaurants to go support them,” Wilson said. “We don't eat at home. We go out and find a place that we like to eat at and support the locals that are actually able to open."

It’s an area slowly bouncing back and ready to wave hello to visitors when they return.

"There are people obviously waiting to get back to Siesta, and we're waiting on them too,” Jennings said.