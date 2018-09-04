Search continues for Sarasota teen, Jabez Spann, missing for one year

SARASOTA, Fla. — The Sarasota Police Department still has a detective assigned to the case of missing teen Jabez Spann.

Spann, who would now be 15 years old, was last seen on 22nd Street near his Sarasota home on September 4, 2017.

“We are still are getting leads on a sporadic basis at this point nothing has panned out,” said Lt. Scott Mayforth.

Spann is believed to have witnessed a murder prior to his disappearance.

Detectives said they’ve received about a hundred tips in the case. They believe someone in the community has information that will help solve this case. The FBI, FDLE and Sarasota PD are offering a $50,000 reward for information leading to the recovery of Spann.

Family friends told ABC Action News that his mother is still holding onto hope.

“The family is pulling together they are holding onto hope, they know one day they will have closure,” said Kanani Kekahuna.

Kekahunan is organizing an event to raise awareness about missing youth in Sarasota. It will be held on Saturday at Fred Glossie Atkins Park, starting at noon.

“We want everyone to come out, it takes a village to raise a child,” said Kekahuna.