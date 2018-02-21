Sarasota Sheriff wants to bring deputies out of retirement to help with school safety

Sarasota County Sheriff Tom Knight is looking to past law enforcement officers to help with a current problem. He wants to bring about two dozen deputies out of retirement and bring them onto high school campuses.

"We have lots of retired law enforcement who come into this community and they want to help,” said Knight.

The retirees would work part-time and they would only intervene if there was an active threat on a school campus. Knight said it would be similar to a “flight marshal” on an airline.

"They just blend in and they are there, so we would train them, put them in put them in active shooter trainings just like our deputies,” said Knight.

There are some hurdles before Knight’s plan could become reality.

"The laws constricts us right now from having people carry concealed weapons on campus,” said Knight.

But he’s hoping lawmakers will change their minds on this issue.

“Certainly sitting back and saying we won’t try something different is not a good thing, that's not working,” said Knight.