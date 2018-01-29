Sarasota parents charged with child neglect, great bodily harm on 2-month-old

Two Sarasota parents were arrested after physicians discovered several injuries of concern on a two-month-old child.

On Jan. 18, Sarasota PD responded to Sarasota Memorial Hospital for a report of child abuse against a two-month-old girl.

Martin Gomez and Magdalena Perez-Lopez took their child to the hospital because she had not been eating, and upon further examination, physicians found several injuries of concern.

The next day the girl was transported to All Children's Hospital because of the injuries discovered.

Gomez and Perez-Lopez were arrested and charged with Child Neglect with Great Bodily Harm and are being held on $100,000 bond.