Sarasota man indicted for possessing more than 2 tons of explosives

TAMPA — A Sarasota man has been indicted for possessing more than two tons of explosives.

Marc Jason Levene, 56, is charged with three counts of possessing explosives as a convicted felon, two counts of improper storage of explosive materials, and one count of possessing ammunition as a convicted felon.

The indictment says the United States intends to forfeit approximately 4,362 pounds of quick match and 858 rounds of .22 caliber ammunition, which are alleged to be explosive materials and ammunition involved in the charged offenses.

Levene reportedly stored them in an exterior shed at his home and in a storage unit at a commercial storage facility in Sarasota.

Last Thursday law enforcement seized the explosives and ammo during a search.

If convicted, he could face 10 years in federal prison for each of the possession counts and up to one year for each improper storage count.

This case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office, and the Bureau of Fire and Arson Investigations.