Sarasota Co. Deputy loses everything in house fire

ARCADIA, Fla. — Sarasota County Deputy Anna Ferguson returned to her Arcadia home on Monday morning after working a long shift. She was napping when all of a sudden her stepson ran into her bedroom.

“He said 'there is a fire' and I ran over to it and tried to put it out,” said Ferguson.

The flames became too intense for her to continue fighting the blaze. She grabbed what she could and left the home.

“We lost everything from your basic household items, even my vehicle, the house didn’t have any insurance on it,” said Ferguson.

The family just moved into the home last fall after Irma damaged their previous home. Ferguson said she couldn’t believe her luck. The apparent cause of the fire was electrical.

Ferguson’s coworkers at the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office found out about the fire and started a GoFundMe page for the family.

"I can’t express how much gratitude I have for the sheriff’s office, they are a family,” said Ferguson.

She is going back to work this week with a renewed appreciation for her coworkers.