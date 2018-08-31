For second time in its history, Sarasota Labor Day Regatta canceled

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — Officials have canceled the Sarasota Labor Day Regatta for only the second time in its history due to lingering red tide in Sarasota Bay.

The announcement was made after Sarasota County officials extended a no-swim advisory in parts of the county due to bacteria in the water.

"At this time, we do not foresee a window that will provide a safe and enjoyable experience for the competing sailors, friends and families," the Labor Day Regatta Sarasota Sailing Squadron wrote on their facebook page.

The Sarasota Sailing Squadron has hosted the event since 1946, according to their website. It was only canceled one other time, in 1985 when Hurricane Elena was in the Gulf of Mexico.

The Regatta includes five separate race courses, live music and an awards ceremony. It brings in about 250 sailing vessels to the Sarasota area.

Participants in the event will get a refund for the registration fee.

This is a developing story, check back for more details.