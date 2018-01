SARASOTA, Fla. — Deputies are investigating an early morning shooting in Sarasota.

Around 6 a.m. on Friday, deputies responded to a reported shooting into a vehicle in traffic near the intersection of 17th Street and Lockwood Ridge Road in Sarasota.

The vehicle and the driver were struck. The driver was transported to a hospital, the extent of their injuries are not known at this time.

One lane of traffic is temporarily closed with a minor disruption to traffic.

Deputies are currently conducting the preliminary investigation and request anyone who may know something to contact the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Criminal Investigations Section at 941-861-4900 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers by calling 941-366-TIPS (8477), online at www.sarasotacrimestoppers.com.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.