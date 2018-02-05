Circus Sarasota opens without high wire act after last year's accident

The new season of Circus Sarasota opens Friday but without one certain act.

Performers still have the tragic high wire accident from 2017 in the back of their mind. Five performers, including members of the Wallenda family, fell to the ground during a rehearsal. All of the performers were rushed to the hospital.“

There is always an element of danger,” said circus performer AJ Silver.

Silver said circus performers go into the job knowing they could be hurt.

"I feel the the audience looks for the tense moments, there is always a chance that something could go wrong, but hopefully nothing will,” said Silver.

PREVIOUSLY REPORTED: Several fall from high-wire at Circus Sarasota

Circus Sarasota Founder, Pedro Reis, said there is no high wire act this year. He said all of the aerial acts will have nets.

“Safety is and has always been very important to us,” said Reis.

