Allegiant Air announces nonstop service to Sarasota from 9 cities, fares as low as $45

SARASOTA, Fla. — Allegiant Air has announced nine new nonstop routes to Sarasota via Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport and to celebrate, the airline is offering one-way fares on the new routes as low as $45.

The new nonstop routes to Sarasota include Asheville, North Carolina; Baltimore; Grand Rapids, Michigan; Cleveland; Columbus, Ohio; Harrisburg, Pennsylvania; Nashville, Tennessee; Richmond, Virginia; and Syracuse, New York.

“We’re excited to announce this unprecedented expansion in one of the newest destinations in our network - Sarasota,” said Drew Wells, Allegiant vice president of planning and revenue. “Sarasota offers world-renowned beaches, museums, and dining, and we’re so excited to bring even more visitors to this amazing city.”

The new year-round routes to Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport (SRQ) include:

Asheville, North Carolina via Asheville Regional Airport (AVL)– beginning Feb. 22, 2019 with fares as low as $45.*

Baltimore via Baltimore / Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport (BWI) – beginning Feb. 22, 2019 with fares as low as $65.*

Harrisburg, Pennsylvania via Harrisburg International Airport (MDT) – beginning April 3, 2019 with fares as low as $65.*

Syracuse, New York via Syracuse Hancock International Airport (SYR) – beginning April 3, 2019 with fares as low as $65.*

Cleveland via Cleveland Hopkins International Airport (CLE) – beginning April 4, 2019 with fares as low as $55.*

Columbus, Ohio via Rickenbacker International Airport (LCK) – beginning April 4, 2019 with fares as low as $55.*

Richmond, Virginia via Richmond International Airport (RIC) – beginning April 4, 2019 with fares as low as $65.*

Grand Rapids, Michigan via Gerald R. Ford International Airport (GRR)– beginning April 5, 2019 with fares as low as $55.*

Nashville, Tennessee via Nashville International Airport (BNA) – beginning April 5, 2019 with fares as low as $55.*

The new nonstop routes will operate twice-weekly and will bring nearly 160,000 passengers to the Sarasota / Bradenton area annually, contributing to visitor spending in the local economy. Flight days, times and the lowest fares can be found only at Allegiant.com.

“Working with Allegiant, the Sarasota Bradenton International Airport has developed into one of the region’s premier airports, further setting the Sarasota / Bradenton area apart and ensuring it remains competitive in a crowded market,” said Elliott Falcione, executive director of the Bradenton Area Convention and Visitors Bureau. “The past few years have brought with them an unprecedented expansion of routes, including Allegiant’s. The Bradenton Area Convention and Visitors Bureau applauds their efforts to make the destination more accessible than ever before for our visitors. We look forward to welcoming even more visitors from these cities onboard Allegiant flights.”

“We are very pleased with the success of Allegiant at SRQ,” said Rick Piccolo, president, and CEO of Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport. “The airport has experienced substantial growth since Allegiant began service in April. The addition of nine new cities will provide our community with many more ultra-low-cost options and we look forward to the continued growth and success of Allegiant at SRQ.”

“These flights are serving some of our most important origin cities for visitation and will have a huge positive tourism impact for Sarasota County,” said Virginia Haley, president of Visit Sarasota.