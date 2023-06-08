Sarasota woman facing 2 charges of attempted murder after shooting man, barricading herself inside home

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — The Sarasota Police Department (SPD) said a local woman is facing two charges of attempted murder after she shot a man and then barricaded herself inside a home on Wednesday evening.

The woman has been identified as 53-year-old Peggy Hinkle.

Two men noticed Hinkle's vehicle parked in the garage of a residence at 1124 Sylvan Drive.

Hinkle confronted the two men armed with a handgun and attempted to shoot one of them, but the handgun did not go off when she pulled the trigger.

The two men were then able to wrestle the gun from Hinkle's hands before fleeing from the house.

They got into a car and drove off from the residence. Hinkle then got into her car to follow them.

Hinkle followed them into the parking lot of a business in the 1600 block of North Tamiami Trail, where she crashed into the vehicle the two men occupied.

Hinkle started shooting at the car and a bullet hit one of the men in the head. The other man drove away from Hinkle and she decided to stop chasing them, returning to her home.

Sarasota Police officers responded to Hinkle's residence for a report of a barricaded woman believed to be armed and making threats to harm herself and others.

While officers were negotiating with Hinkle, the two men arrived at Sarasota Police Department Headquarters in a damaged car.

The man who was shot was rushed to Sarasota Memorial Hospital to be treated for the head injury sustained in the shooting. His injuries are non-life threatening.

Hinkle surrendered peacefully at about 7:45 p.m. and was taken to the Sarasota County Jail.

She's currently being held without bond.